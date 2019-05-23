Share:

India's opposition leader and Indian National Congress (INC) party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conceded defeat and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the just-concluded 17th general elections.

"The BJP and the INC have different ideologies and visions. Modi and the BJP have their ideology, and the INC has its own. We will continue with our ideology and vision. There are many people in the country who believe in the INC's ideologies and policies," said Gandhi while appealing to his partymen who lost the elections not to lose heart but continue to work together as a team.

Gandhi also congratulated his arch rival and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani who defeated him in the Amethi parliamentary constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. "I congratulate Smriti Irani, and I hope she will take care of Amethi constituency," he added.

Addressing media at his party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "Today the election results have been announced. A new prime minister will take over. Our countrymen have given their verdict, and we respect that."

Later, Gandhi tweeted, "I accept the verdict of the people of India. Congratulations to the winners, Mr. Modi & the NDA. Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi. Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign."

According to the official Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, the BJP has already won 37 constituencies and is leading in as many as 266 constituencies, which is expected to take its total tally to over 300. On the other hand, the INC has won 10 constituencies and is leading in 39 constituencies, which might take its total tally to 49.

Buoyed by the impressive election results, Modi tweeted, "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! Victorious India."