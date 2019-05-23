Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian troops Wednesday martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area of the district in pre-dawn hours. One of the martyred youth was identified as Zahid Ahmed Mantoo. The operation continued till last reports came in. A senior police officer talking to media men claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops. Following the killing of the youth, the occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet service in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora districts. On the other hand, a protest was held at Tujgari mohalla in Nowhatta area of Srinagar against sale of drugs and alcohol. During the protest organised by mohalla committee, the demonstrators demanded complete ban on the sale of drugs and alcohol.