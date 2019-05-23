Share:

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he would postpone in three months the hearing on the three investigation cases against him, which was set for July.

In a letter to Netanyahu’s lawyers, the attorney general stated that the hearing would be held on October 2 and 3, and that if necessary, another hearing would be scheduled for the following week. Netanyahu had asked to schedule the hearing after May 14, 2020, that is, a year’s delay from the day he applied for a postponement, but Mandelblit refused.

Mandelblit clarified in his letter that the postponement given to Netanyahu beyond the original three months that were given for this purpose exceeds the time frame prescribed in the regulations.

“There is no justification for the hearing to be set for another year, which will harm the vital public interest in making a decision in the case.