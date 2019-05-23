Share:

CALIFORNIA-Jessica Alba and Cash Warren decided to marry on the day of their wedding, when they both realised they didn’t have any plans. The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with her spouse - with whom she has three children, Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 16 months - over a decade ago in 2008, and has said their decision to walk down the aisle together was made on a whim when they both had a day off.

She said: ‘’I remember I looked over at him and we were in bed, and I was like, ‘Do you have any meetings this morning?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ And I was like, ‘Should we get married?’ And he was like, ‘Ok.’

‘’I just didn’t want to be rushed through my Nate ‘n Al’s crispy bacon drowned-in-butter pancake situation.’’

The Honest Company co-founder also admitted she was nine months pregnant with her oldest daughter Honor when she and her film producer husband decided to get married. And despite their wedding being decided in an instant, Jessica says her parents weren’t so convinced on their partnership at first.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, the ‘LA’s Finest’ star said: ‘’[My parents were like] ‘Does he really know who you really are? Because you’re kind of difficult.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Dad.’’’

Meanwhile, Jessica previously insisted she and Cash, 40, are ‘’best friends’’, and haven’t stopped ‘’liking each other’’ in their decade of marriage. She said: ‘’My husband and I like each other still. [Laughs] I’m not good with conflict.

‘’I didn’t know how to express myself, and I feel like I’ve evolved into this person who can communicate so you can address stuff before it gets out of control. We’re best friends, and we respect each other.’’