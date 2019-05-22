Share:

MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has disclosed that the JI is going to launch an Awami March Tehreek from Faisalabad from June 16 against price hike, unemployment and IMF’s slavery.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he made it clear that the JI would welcome opposition’s public-friendly initiatives but it would not become part of any opposition alliance. He said that the masses were drowning in the tsunami of price hike, inflation and poverty but the rulers did nothing to save them. “Now the people have no other option but to take to the roads and stage protest,” he added.

He said that the IMF-imposed teams enforced the orders of their foreign masters on Pakistan’s economy in broad daylight but the rulers did nothing except for playing the role of mere onlookers. He pointed out that the continuous hike in dollar price caused serious losses to national economy besides brining the investments down considerably. He said that the government looked helpless in this situation.

Referring to the murder of a 10-year old girl in Islamabad, he said that it was a great tragedy and same tragedies took place across the country. “It is a horrible sign of a decaying and declining society. The killers are the worst kind of criminals and they should be given stiff sentences,” he demanded. He asked the national leadership and policy makers to focus on correction of social norms.

Answering a question, he said that the USA was going to imposed a new naval war in Gulf to stay in the region after defeat in Afghanistan. He warned that Iran Saudi Arab escalation would bring horrible results. He strongly condemned Hothi missile attacks from Yemen. He demanded the heads of all Muslim states to unite in Saudi Arabi and issue a joint declaration for the unity of Ummah.

BISP QUARTERLY AID

Around 300,000 beneficiary families of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Multan division can now get third quarterly instalment worth Rs5,000 each from their nearest POS agent as BISP has released funding for third quarter of 2018-19 for disbursement among the registered beneficiaries throughout Punjab.

BISP Multan division Divisional Director Ashfaq Ahmad Hiraj said in a statement here Wednesday that beneficiary women could get amount from nearest POS agent after biometric verification.

Hiraj advised women to count the money they receive and must get a receipt from the agent.

In case of any complaint regarding receiving less amount from agent or other complaints, they should contact officials concerned via BISP helpline number 080026477 or go to the nearest BISP tehsil office to get their complaint registered.