KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami Vice Chief Liaquat Baloch said his party would not become a part of any movement against the federal government but continue its struggle for implementation of Islamic system in the country.

Addressing a party gathering here, Baloch said that the JI admires the grand opposition’s “pro-people” activities and vision but made it clear that they would not become a part of anti-government movement. “The JI would not be a part of any other political party’s movement but would carry its struggle for the opressed people as per our manifesto,” he added.

Baloch said the JI had performed evertime it was elected by the people, adding that they would deliver yet another if the people choose them.

The JI leader said that they want across the board accountability, hinting that his party would hold its own protest demonstration against the federal government’s economic policies after Eid ul Fitr. He also asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government not to be afraid of opposition parties’ activities and focus on the public issues.

“Even before the oppositon’s movement, the federal government is losing its credibility amongst the masses,” said Baloch.