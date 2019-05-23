Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minster of Defence and former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak has clarified his position about Malam Jabba and BRT projects in the context of NAB Chairman’s alleged interview. In a statement issued by the defence ministry on Wednesday, Khattak said that some misconceptions have been created by certain quarters about Malam Jabba and BRT projects that need to be allayed. He referred to NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal’s interview to a private TV channel the other day and his remarks about the Malam Jabba and BRT projects. Khattak explained that being the KP chief minister, he ensured that all stages of the said projects were executed in the most transparent, cost-effective and efficient manner strictly in consonance with the applicable rules and regulations. Despite prolonged investigations by NAB, it could not find even an iota of evidence regarding any financial embezzlement on his part, as his hands are absolutely clean, he believed. He also said that since the NAB inquiries are still pending, he doesn’t feel appropriate to discuss these projects on TV channels.