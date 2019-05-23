Share:

SOUTHAMPTON - Usman Khawaja has sent a scare through the Australia World Cup camp after being struck on the helmet while batting against West Indies in a warm-up match at Southampton.

Khawaja went to hospital for scans on his jaw after suffering a nasty blow from an Andre Russell bouncer during the unofficial warm-up match at Southampton’s Nursery Ground. The opener retired hurt and looked to be in some discomfort, indicating an area on the right side of his head as he walked off the field accompanied by Australian team doctor Richard Saw. He is not expected to take any further part in the match. Khawaja’s presence at the top of the order had meant David Warner moved down to No. 3, but if Khawaja is ruled out for any length of time as a result of the injury, it could pave the way for Warner to return to the opening spot he held before serving a year-long ban for his part in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa. Khawaja was on 5 when he retired hurt and Warner made 12 before he was out to Oshane Thomas. West Indies were bowled out for 229 with Australia 103 for 2 after 18 overs in reply. Aaron Finch was the other batsman out, having scored 42 off 48 balls.