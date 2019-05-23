Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed chaired a meeting on Wednesday on anti-polio drive and announced that the government would nominate polio ambassadors to make the next polio vaccination campaign in June more effective. The DC said prominent personalities would be nominated polio ambassadors for the next anti-polio drive. She directed the health department to complete the micro planning for the next anti-polio drive by May 30. In the micro plan, all problems at union council level should be highlighted and all incomplete maps for the next drive should be completed, she said. She said 1800 polio workers would be deployed for the next polio vaccination campaign.

The CEO (health), DDO (health), assistant commissioners and ADC attended the meeting.