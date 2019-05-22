Share:

SIALKOT - A woman, with the help of her paramour, allegedly poisoned her husband in village Chak Gakhar-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil here on Wednesday.

According to local police, accused Fiza Bibi, mother of seven children, had developed illicit relations with a youth named Hassan. Fiza’s husband Qaisar Mehmood (45) often forbade her. Yesterday, she with the help of her paramour Hassan poured poison into a soft drink bottle and gave it to her husband. He drank the soft drink and died. The accused fled away. Sabzpeer police registered a case with no arrest so far. The police shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

FARMER SHOT DEAD

Four armed accused shot dead a local farmer named Liaqat Ali (45) over a monetary dispute in village Baqirpur-Motra, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday.

On the report of victim’s wife Abida Bibi, the police registered a murder case against the accused namely Shahzeb, Azam, Rashid, and Shafiq alias Hero with no arrest so far. Police shifted the dead body to Daska THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.