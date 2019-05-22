Share:

OKARA - A teenage mentally-challenged girl was raped and impregnated while a class 9th student was sexually assaulted by four accused in a separate incident occurred in a different area here the other day.

According to police, the suspect identified as Muhammad Azhar, son of Bashir, resident of village Koiki Jagir, kept raping the 13-year-old mentally-challenged girl, daughter Muhammad Akram for four to five months. However, the matter came to know of the mother of the special girl when she became pregnant. After ascertaining the pregnancy, the mother asked her daughter about the whole matter. Upon which the girl disclosed the whole fact to her mother. The Basirpur police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation with no arrest till filing of this report.

In another incident, four men sexually assaulted a class 9th student and filmed the inhumane act with a view to black-mail the boy into submission. Muhammad Hami,13, son of Mehmood Iqbal, a resident of Qazianwala Mohallah was taken to a house in village Pipli Pahar by Shafqat, son of Rao Khalid, Muhammad Umar and their two accomplices. They sexually assaulted the boy and also made video of the assault for black-mailing the boy and his family. Later father of the boy came to know about the incident and he got a case registered with the Depalpur City Police. The police have launched investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl was crushed to death by tractor-trolley. According to rescuers, Alizah, daughter of Zaheer Abbas, resident of Ada Bahawalwala, was crossing a road when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over her. She died on the spot while the tractor driver fled the scene. The police have registered a case.