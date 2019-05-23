Share:

BADIN - Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said that the sincere efforts are being made to ensure the just irrigation water distribution in Badin district.

Rahu in a press statement issued here on Wednesday claimed that with the improvement of water flows at Kotri Barrage most of the tail-end areas were being provided with ample water both for crop cultivation and drinking purposes without any discrimination.

He assured the farming community of the district of judicious water supply in their waterways in coming days so that they could cultivate the rice, the chief crop of the district.

“Nobody will be allowed to steal the water through tampered modules or through the illegal pipelines,” he remarked and said that operation against those involved in water theft was going on in the district with the help of concerned officials, police and district administration without any discrimination of their political affiliation.

“I myself know the hardships of the farmers being a landowner of Badin district,” he said and added that they had all faced the worst water crisis for past many months due to the unavailability of water in Indus.

He maintained that all farmers would be provided with their share of water during the crop cultivation this Kharif season by regulating the flows of irrigation water in canals and waterways.

Replying about the blockages erected in Phuleli Canal near Matli town, Rahu said that they were waiting the final report of members’ of technical committee, which was formed by Sindh government on the demand of the farmers of the district under the supervision of water expert Idrees Rajput.

“We will take no time to remove them if members of the committee recommend in the light of the findings,” he added. Rahu said that those who had been protesting against the water shortage and blockages should wait for the final report being prepared by Rajput and his team adding he said that he had personally had high respect for every farmer and grower of the district.

Provincial Minister said that they had initiated number of the schemes to introduce some modern technologies to further boost the agriculture sector but most of them had hit the snags after federal government had stopped releasing the due amount of Sindh’s share. The provincial minister alleged that incompetent people brought in federal government had already wreaked havoc with the economy of the country.

He said that situations were getting alarming proportions due to inflation and price hike adding he said that people of the country were ready to get rid of them by coming on the roads. “The price hike has broken the back of the every citizen of the country,” he said that people were praying the early exit of the rulers of the federal government.

They have neither the mannerism nor the political acumen to run the state of the affairs of the country, he added and observed that democratic forces would soon join their hands to oust the incompetent and inept rulers sitting in Islamabad, he added.