LAHORE : A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by an unidentified man in Shadbagh on Wednesday, was recovered later in the evening. Hiba Jannat was abducted shortly after she went out with her four-year-old brother. Her family said that police showed a non-serious behaviour when they approached the police station and registered a kidnapping case only after the news was aired on the media. Later, her family members also staged a protest. The Shadbagh DSP said that a search operation had been launched in the light of the footage taken from CCTVs.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of kidnapping of a three years old girl in Shadbagh area of Lahore and sought a report from the CCPO. He has directed the police to take steps for her safe recovery and arrest of the accused