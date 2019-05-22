Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad administration on Wednesday briefed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on the post-protest developments on kidnap and murder of a minor girl in Islamabad. The protest was called off on Tuesday after the intervention of the speaker.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Mujahaid Ali, Inspector General of Police ICT, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers were present.

The Chief Commissioner apprised that all administrative actions as agreed between the family of the deceased girl and the administration had been taken against the delinquent official who failed to amicably handle the issue.

He further apprised that judicial inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility. He also said that a summary would be moved to the prime minister for grant of compensation to the family of the deceased child. He regretted irresponsible attitude of the police functionaries.