Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested three accused including CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and Director of Nooriabad Power Company in the case of misappropriation and money laundering and they caused loss of $16 million to national exchequer.

According to the details, Syed Asif Mahmood, CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd in connivance with other accused Syed Arif Ali, Director Nooriabad Power Company, Khursheed Anwer Jamali, Director Nooriabad Power Company were involved in misappropriation and money laundering and caused $16 million loss to national exchequer.

On the other hand, the NAB arrested Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Khursheed Jamali. The accountability watchdog arrested Jamali along with three others related to a private company from Karachi.

In a notification released by NAB, the three have been arrested for committing irregularities in the affairs of Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

According to sources, arrest warrants for Jamali were issued two days ago for his involvement in the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company located in Nooriabad. Jamali’s name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the fake bank accounts case. The sources further said, Jamali has been serving as a consultant for the Sindh government in various departments. The accused is expected to be produced before an accountability court today, sources added.