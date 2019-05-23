Share:

LAHORE : PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the National Accountability Bureau is in a state of panic. The NAB Chairman must either deny his newspaper interview or present proofs of his allegations immediately.

Rejecting NAB’s press release, Marriyum said that the accountability bureau was in a state of panic after former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s press conference and was telling another billion lies to cover its earlier falsehoods.

The former Information Minister said that received NAB’s letter and questionnaire on May 8th in which Abbasi was asked to appear on the 21st. On the 16th of May Abbasi wrote back telling NAB that he would not be able to appear because of the National Assembly session she told. She clarified that Abbasi had submitted the answers to all of NAB’s questions.

Marriyum said that NAB had received both letters from Abbasi, documentary proof of which had been released to the media.

She told Chairman NAB to at least uphold the integrity of the office he was serving and to stop embarrassing himself by speaking more lies to distract attention away from the disastrous interview replete with blatant lies and unsubstantiated allegations.

She advised the Chairman not to hide behind the refutation by the department as a personal act such an interview merited a personal refutation.

If the Chairman NAB believes that it is fair game to sling mud at politicians through unsubstantiated accusations, then he should not have a problem holding himself accountable for his actions in front of the nation by explaining his actions on the media, she said.