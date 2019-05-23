Share:

KARACHI - At least one person was killed and four others injured in armed clash between two groups in the metropolis on Wednesday. Police arrested two with arms.

According to details, armed men of two groups which were in old dispute traded fire near Old Sabzi Mandi in Karachi.

One person was killed in the fire exchange while four others sustained bullet wounds. Body and injured were shifted to hospital.

The police arrested two people involved in firing, recovered arms and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

EIGHT SUSPECTS HELD

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested eight suspects during combing operation in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

Malir said that the police and Rapid Response Force (RRF) conducted joint combing operation against outlaws in Ayub Goth, Jamali Goth, Noor Khan Goth, Lasi Goth, Sain Dad Goth and surrounding areas. During separate actions, eight suspects were apprehended besides recovery of arms from their possession.

The recovered weapons were confiscated and the detainees were being investigated at concerned police stations.