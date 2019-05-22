Share:

“What is an artist?

For every thousand

people there’s nine

hundred doing the work, ninety-nine doing well, nine doing good, and one lucky bastard

who’s the artist.”

–Tom Stoppard

Tom Stoppard, a critically acclaimed playwright and a well-known artist in his own right has been known to make this statement in his youth when he was still creating a name for himself. Where so few in Pakistan are appreciated for their ingenuity in the world of art, simply because we as a people failed to develop an aesthetic sense and the ability to appreciate beauty. The works of Sadequain and Salima Hashmi may adorn the walls of our living rooms but it the inability to appreciate the depth of their work that leads us to prevent our children from pursuing this field as a full time profession. Just because we know and believe it to be true that it is a cruel profession where only a few will ever be able to reach the heights of greatness.