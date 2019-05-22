Share:

It is matter of regret and concern that disqualified and convicted former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif continues to exploit his alleged sickness for political point scoring without undergoing treatment in any hospital.

On May 7, his 6 weeks bail granted by the Supreme Court on health grounds ended and what drama he and his party leaders played before returning to the Kot Lakhpat Jail is before everyone, thanks to the host of TV channels. Nawaz Sharif chose the occasion to demonstrate power play by going in a procession from Jaati Umra to the jail in a rally which was led by his daughter and newly-appointed PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. This going in a procession back in the jail is not so known anywhere . Nawaz Sharif has thus laid an easy claim for mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It is also questionable as how many PML-N leaders and workers had turned up to send back their leader. That was a flop, to say the least, as hardly two to three thousand people were there.

Mian Nawaz Sharif had taken oath as the Prime Minister on November 6, 1990 for the first time and he arrived in his home city next day to address a public meeting in Laxmi Chowk. This scribe remembers very well as an eye-witness that even after more than two hours of announced time, not even 100 people had gathered on the venue.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore, May 8.