Share:

Karachi - Karachi University’s engineering department has timely taken necessary action on the complaints of the residents of few blocks of KU and fixed their issue related to power supply .

The engineering department has resolved the problem and now people could sleep well in the nights and would not face further trouble in future, said KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday.

He made a visit to the affected area and met residents to get their feedback regarding the issue. On this occasion, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi lauded the varsity’s engineering department for promptly taking necessary action to overcome at the power supply issue faced by the inhabitants of E, F and G units of the campus.