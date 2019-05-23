Share:

LOS ANGELES - Dozens of rallies were held Tuesday in southern California’s major cities to denounce the growing number of states passing restrictive abortion laws and demand women’s rights in the contentious abortion issue.

The largest local protest took place in the city of West Hollywood with a news conference and rally outside the city hall. Meanwhile, rallies were also held in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Irvine. West Hollywood claims to be the first city in the United States to declare itself pro-choice back in 1993. Tuesday’s rallies were in response to the recent anti-abortion legislation in several conservative states, the most notable being Alabama. Last week, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey approved the most stringent abortion law in the nation.