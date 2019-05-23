Share:

LAHORE : The district administration has decided to convert Ramazan bazaars into Eid bazaars in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Owais Malik. The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners and officials in-charge of Ramazan bazaars. The ADC (Revenue) said that in-charge of Ramazan bazaars without wasting any time should allocate the areas for bengals and henna.

The Ramazan bazaars will be converted into Eid bazaars from 20th of Ramazan.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner (City) Shahid Mehboob visited the Islampura Ramazan Bazaar and inquired about the availability sugar and flour. He also visited the complaints cell of the Ramazan bazaar.