ISLAMABAD - Saddaqat Abbas guided PSB Union XI to 5-wicket triumph over DG PSB XI in the floodlight cricket match played at Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday night.

DG XI skipper Farman Khan won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 93-7 in allotted 12 overs. Ali Nawaz struck 21 with the help of 3 fours while Habaib-ur-Rehman hit 16 with the help of two sixes. Taqi Bosan, Saddat Abbas and Zulfiqar Chatha took 2 wickets apiece. Thanks to Saddaqat Abbas’ quick-fire 32, which he gathered by hitting two sixes and as many boundaries, PSB Union achieved the target in 8 overs losing 5 wickets.

The match was organised by PSB Employees Union to mark World Labour Day. PSB DG Arif Ibrahim was the chief guest on the occasion and lauded the efforts of the union and especially president Ghulam Taqi Khan Bosan for ensuring healthy activities for the employees and promised to help workers in holding such events in future too.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the teams. Taqi Bosan received the winning trophy form the chief guest, while Farman Khan was handed over runners-up trophy. Saddaqat Abbas was handed over man of the match trophy.