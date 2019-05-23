Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 65 daily wage sanitary workers took out a protest rally against the alleged highhandedness of MC Daska.

They blamed the MC for being reluctant to regularise them despite the orders of labour court and LHC. The protesting sanitary workers were carrying banners and placards, and they chanted slogans against the MC high-ups.

Talking to media, they said that they had been working as daily wage workers for the past several years and had not been regularised so far. They maintained that Labour Court and even LHC had issued orders for their regularisation, but the MC high-ups were reluctant to regularise them. When contacted, AC Waqar Akbar Cheema, who is also Administrator of Daska Municipal Committee, said that Municipal Committee Daska was also in LHC against these sanitary workers. He said that the case was under trial, and final verdict by the LHC was still awaited.

E&T starts sealing tax defaulters’ properties

The Excise and Taxation Department has announced to confiscate the commercial and residential properties of as many as 10,000 defaulters of property taxes in all six districts of Gujranwala division namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

According to the senior officials, the E&T Department has also established recovery teams, and they have started sealing these properties. Officials said that these 10,000 defaulters were reluctant to pay their prolonged outstanding arrears (amounting to Rs15 million) despite repeated issuance of recovery notices. They added that the properties of these defaulters would be confiscated through the local courts.