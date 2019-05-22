Share:

ISLAMABAD-The police registered a case against Station House Officer Shahzad Town Sub Inspector Abbas Rana along with other police officials for his inaction a day after he was suspended on the charges of ‘poor performance, inefficiency and sheer negligence towards official duties’ when it came to action in the Farishta rape and killing case.

Gul Nabi, the victim’s father, got registered the First Information Report at the Shahzad Town police station on Wednesday under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Nabi stated in the FIR that the victim’s family had approached the police a number of times to help find Farishta, and register an FIR in the matter, but instead of searching for the missing girl, the SHO told them that she must have run away with someone.

Farishta, 10, went missing from her home in Ali Pur in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station on May 15 but the police registered FIR on application of Gul Nabi under section 365-B against unknown persons on May 19. Her 4-day-old body was found from a forest a day after registration of the FIR with the police suspecting that she was raped before the murder.

Nabi alleged that instead of registering an FIR, the police officials continued to put questions. The aggrieved father said that he had been mistreated by the police every time he visited the police station.

The father had called for action against the SHO and other officials involved in negligence. The results of a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday are awaited, and samples have also been taken for a DNA test to confirm the victim’s identity. The family had protested against the alleged police inaction in Islamabad’s Trammari Chowk on Tuesday and SHO Rana was suspended from duty in order to ensure a transparent inquiry into the case.

On Wednesday, IG Islamabad Aamir Zulfikar Khan also visited the victim family to assure that the culprits would be arrested soon as the police was investigating the matter on scientific basis. In his statement on the occasion, the IGP said that two teams had been constituted to investigate the matter. He asked the father of the victim to contact high police officers in case he wanted to help police in the investigation.

To a question, the IGP said that details about who was arrested so far in the case could not be shared with media but assured that the details would be shared once the police meet success in the case.

On the other side, according to the sources, the police have arrested 3 neighbours of Farishta as the investigation into the rape and murder of the minor girl continues. According to police sources, the daughter of one of the men was friends with the victim. According to police, one of the men arrested is a close relative of the 10-year-old Farista Mohmand. The police did not give more details regarding the case and said that they had widened the circle of their investigation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also ordered inquiry into the incident.

District Magistrate ICT appointed Bilawal Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQs) ICT, to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter and furnish report within 7 days.