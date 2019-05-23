Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - As many as 52 students of Political Science Department, Govt College Sheikhupura, visited Senate in Islamabad to observe the proceedings of ongoing session there.

Being students of political science, it was a historical event for them as they closely observed law making process in the upper house of Parliament. The students were quite enthusiastic for the tour because, besides recreation, they observed practical of the theories they read in books.

The idea of visiting Senate had been floated by Head of Department Prof Umer Draz Dogar.

He was the chief organiser of the visit. Similarly, two months ago, he had arranged a visit to National Assembly too, where the students witnessed the proceedings. The student learnt a lot from these two visits. Prof Umer Draz was applauded for his efforts.