LAHORE - Pakistan’s one of the leading polo players Sufi Amir has reached Hungry to play Diplomats Polo Cup 2019, which is the premier polo event of Hungry.

Sufi Amir said: “It is proud for me that I represent green flag all over. Polo is in my blood. I love horses very much and like to play polo whenever found opportunity all over the world. Now the polo season is off in Pakistan, which remained excellent for me and now I am geared up to exhibit my prowess in different events around the world.”

“It’s heartening to play with top national and international polo players during the peak season of Pakistan polo. With such an improvement in Pakistan polo, it’s becoming tougher to compete and lift the prestigious trophies,” he added.

“The most important thing in polo is quality of horses you have. In last few years, we see the team with best horses winning the National Open Polo Championships. I have world’s best horses and that’s why my team and players playing phenomenal polo and managed to win this year’s National Open trophy.”