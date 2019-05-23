Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Police arrested two teachers for beating a girl student and hanging her to a tree as punishment for not learning lesson here the other day. According to police, Class-III girl student studied at a local school in Malli Wala village, in the suburbs of Sharaqpur Sharif. The other day, she did not learn her lesson. Her two teachers punished her for not learning the lesson, and they hanged her from a tree with a rope. They also beat her severely. The little girl screamed, but it did make the teachers stop their punishment. Someone shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral, and the RPO Sheikhupura took notice of it.

The teachers were then arrested, and a case was registered against him.