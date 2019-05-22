Share:

RAWALPINDI- As many as three persons received burnt injuries when a cylinder exploded in a house at Jhanda Cheechi here on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The victims including a woman were rushed to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for treatment, the officials said. The doctors are providing treatment to victims whose lives are said to be out of danger, said an official of Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, huge fire broke out in 3 different localities in the district which were extinguished by the fire fighters of Rescue 1122. According to details, fire erupted in a bazaar at Mandra gutting 18 shops and a motorcycle into ashes. The reason behind the inferno was said to be short circuit. Similarly, fire broke out in a wood godown opposite Khokhar Mall on GT Road. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 were called for extinguishing the fire. However, no causality or injury was reported.