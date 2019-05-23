Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Turkish government and people established international standard educational institutions in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan after 2005 earthquake.

He expressed these views during his visit to Khubaib College in Muzaffarabad established by Turkish Khubaib Foundation on Thursday.

The President said Khubaib Foundation has established a network of educational institutions in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan in a short span of time.

Sardar Masood Khan said Khubaib College and Schools imparting quality education to the orphans and deserving students.

AJK President assured the students that they should not feel helpless because the government of AJK and the state own them.