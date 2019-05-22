Share:

Rawalpindi-An inspector of Revenue Department of Water and Sanitation was suspended by chief of the civic agency on charges of negligence in discharging duties, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The suspended officer was identified as Naeem Anwar Bhatti, he added.

According to him, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tanveer received complaint that a citizen appeared before Director Revenue WASA Shamas Ur Rehman and disclosed that scores of consumers had been stealing water through illegal/unregistered water connections at Sadiq Town on Adiala Road while inflicting heavy loss on the national kitty.

On this, he said, the director constituted a special team under surveillance of Inspector Naeem Anwar Bhatti tasking it to pay a surprise visit to the area to disconnect illegal/unregistered water connections. However, the special team of WASA visited the area but did not detect even a single water connection. Instead, he said, Inspector Naeem Anwar Bhatti disclosed the identity of the complaint to area residents allegedly involved in water theft.

Taking action, MD WASA Tanveer placed Inspector Revenue Naeem Anwar Bhatti under suspension and ordered him to report to Director Revenue. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the accused for further action, he said.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the WASA authorities, the spokesman mentioned.

Meanwhile, MD WASA Tanveer said that the civic body was striving hard to solve issues of consumers round the clock.

He said that supply of water was continued uninterrupted to the citizens during the month of Ramadan. He said that nobody would be allowed for providing illegal water connections or water theft anywhere in the city. The MD asked the WASA officers to carry out surprise visits to all the areas to unearth the ghost or illegal water connections.