Rawalpindi-Two more patients died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district while bringing the death toll to 79.

According to details, Majid Ahmed, 50 years old, resident of Azizabad, was brought to Military Hospital (MH) on May 21 and he died on May 22.

They said Khatijabibi, 53 years old, resident of Dr. Qadeer Road, KhannaPul, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on May 21 but she died on May 22.

As many as 79 people tested positive of COVID-19 while 129 discharged from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and other quarantines.

They said the number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 2076 while 77 people died and 742 patients got discharged after recovery. At present, 1257 confirmed patients are under treatment including 325 patients in the hospitals and 932 patients quarantined in their houses.

On Friday, the district administration and health authority sealed 14 streets, 14 houses and isolated 88 people. As they were close contact of the people tested positive on Friday morning.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the government was providing maximum facilities to the people who had been isolated in their houses. He said that patients with no symptoms had been shifted to field hospital while the critical patients had been admitted in the main hospitals.