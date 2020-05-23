Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday expressing concerns on the increased number of death in the country due to novel coronavirus, urged public to prefer offering Eid prayers at home.

Addressing the routine media briefing at National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) he said that public must follow the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid prayers which were introduced earlier in the mosques. “However, it will be better if people offer Eid prayers at home,” he said.

Top health official said that 50 people in last 24 hours lost their lives due to COVID-19 which was the highest number of deaths in a day. “It’s a matter of concern if we examine the number of confirm cases and deaths in last 24 hours,” he said.

Dr. Mirza added that the surge took place after the ease in lockdown situation that was to facilitate public for their Eid shopping. He said that the SOPs made before Ramzan were partially implemented.

SAPM on health said that SOPs were set up for shops, transport and citizens, however the implementation on the SOPs were far from being satisfactory. “Situation gets worse before Iftar,” he said.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that if people would keep ignoring the safety measures, the situation could worsen and no one could be held responsible for it. He stressed that the spread of COVID-19 would be possible only by maintaining social distancing.

“Use of masks and following of SOPs is compulsory in shopping malls and public transport,” he said. Dr. Mirza urged the public to help those affected by COVID-19.

He also asked public to maintain social distance during Eid as the any carelessness would be the cause of further spread of the infection.

According to the NCOC dashboard 2,603 more people have been infected with the COVID-19 and 50 people died, while 16,387 tests have been conducted in the last 34 hours.

The death toll in the country after recent surge because of COVD-19 become 1,067. Sindh has highest confirm number of 19,924, Punjab18,544, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7,155, Balochistan 3,074, Islamabad 1,326, AJK 158 and GB has 602 cases. The number of the recovered cases in the country from the disease is 15,201.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has written letters to Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of all provinces. Through these letters PMA expressed its concern over the threats to life and health of doctors, nurses and paramedics due to the present coronavirus situation in Pakistan. PMA demanded to take appropriate steps for the protection of healthcare workers and to provide security to the healthcare workers at hospitals from violent incidents.