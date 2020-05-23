Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 959 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the province during the last one day.

In a statement issued from the CM’s House on Friday, he said these cases came to light when 6,023 tests were conducted. He added that so far 14,9566 tests had been conducted which led to the detection of 20,883 cases in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four patients had lost their lives during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 340 which constituted 1.6 percent of the total number of patients. The CM further said that 170 Covid-19 patients were still in critical condition, of whom 41 were on ventilators.

Giving details of the 13,528 patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11895 were in home isolation, 797 were at isolation centres and 836 were under treatment at different hospitals.

He said that 690 patients had been cured in the province during the last one day and sent home. “So far 7,015 patients have recovered so far-means the recovery ratio stands at 34 percent,” he elaborated.

Sharing district-wise details of the new cases, the CM said that out of 959 fresh cases, 668 had been reported from Karachi alone. “These include 253 in District East, 114 in District South, 103 in Korangi, 103 in District Central, 70 in District West and 25 in Malir,” he explained.

Giving details of the situation in other districts of the province, Murad said that 25 new cases had been detected in Ghotki, 14 in Sukkur, 13 in Thatta, 10 in Shikarpur, nine in Larkana, seven in Hyderabad, six in Jamshoro, five in Kamabar-Shahdadkot, while three cases each in Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad, and two each in Sanghar, Sujawal, Umerkot, Matiari, Dadu and Badin.