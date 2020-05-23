Share:

MIANWALI/ ISLAMABAD - Assistant Director Plants Protection Rana Zulfiqar Ali said that the Agriculture and Revenue Departments in collaboration with the Army have made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

The Assistant Director Plants Protection has expressed the views while briefing the Director Pest Warming Dr. Riaz Hussain during his visit in Mianwali.

On the directions of DG Pest Warming Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Bhutta the director pest warming Dr. Riaz Hussain alongwith AD Plant Protection Rana Zulfiqar visited the locust affected areas of Mianwali district including Rokhary, Muzaffarpur Janubi, Muzaffarpur Shumali and Shahbaz Khel. The detector Dr. Riaz Hussain was told that cluster of locust entered in Mianwali district from KPK ,adding, that after marking the presence of locusts in 15 areas of the district agriculture extension and agricultural plant protection in collaboration with the Army had started anti-locust combat operation and made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 5,900 hectare and survey of 479,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours. A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 3,500 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,600 hectare area of Punjab had been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 400 hectare area each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 50 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 7 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 of Punjab and three districts of Sindh, the spokesman added.