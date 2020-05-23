Share:

MULTAN - Personnel of Pak Army, Rangers and police on Friday conducted a joint flag march to show preparedness for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus and to maintain law and order situation during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The joint flag march, which was led by DSP Mumtazabad Circle Syed Azhar Raza Gilani, started from Police Line and culminated at the same point by passing through different areas of the city. Speaking on the occasion, DSP Azhar Gilani said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Officials of Army, Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments participated in the flag march.