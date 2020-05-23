Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has been isolating with three of her four children at her £6million second home in the Cotswolds. And Victoria Beckham shared her secrets to a ‘healthy natural glow’ recently as she posted a video of her £320 skincare routine. The Spice Girl turned designer, 46, has been uploading several make-up tutorials during lockdown using her Victoria Beckham Beauty products. Victoria decided to reveal her skincare secrets and how she achieves a ‘healthy natural glow’. The mother-of-four revealed she uses the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer (twice a day) and Power Serum. The tutorial was not for the fainthearted however as the two products cost £300 (on sale from £320) in a set or individually at £92 (Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer) and £180 (Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum).

Victoria said in the video: ‘A lot of people ask me what I am using on my skin. I have to say, it is all about good skincare. Twice a day, I am using my Power Serum and also my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. I use it as a simple moisturizer and also on top of my make-up throughout the day to refresh my make-up and give a healthy glow.’