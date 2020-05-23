Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police SSP (MT) Asad Sarfraz distributed cash prizes among police officials who showed good performance during a ceremony here Friday.

A police spokesman said cash prizes were distributed among Constable to Sub-Inspector rank policemen.

On this occasion, the SSP said the cash prizes were in fact acknowledgment of the services of police officials for the department.

He said the police officials are working day-and-night in Ramazan.

Asad Sarfraz Khan while congratulating the officials said that they should further improve their performance.