She has been continuing to host Good Morning Britain amid the coronavirus lockdown.And Charlotte Hawkins looked radiant as she headed into the Global studios in London once again.The presenter, 44, nailed summer chic in a flowing leopard print maxi dress which she paired with a denim jacket.She finished the look with an over-sized black handbag and a pair of crisp white trainers emblazoned with a gold star.Charlotte styled her blonde tresses in loose beach curls which blew gently in the wind as she walked through the streets of the capital.She beamed towards the camera before swinging open the door and heading inside. It comes after Charlotte and co-star Ben Shephard, 45, offered loving messages of support to Kate Garraway as her husband continues to battle coronavirus.