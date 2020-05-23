Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of China in Islamabad has donated 8,000 food packages for distribution among most vulnerable Afghan refugees, especially those who have been adversely affected due to current COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, a ceremony was held in the Embassy of China which was attended by Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Director General (Afghanistan) Foreign Office, Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing, Ambassador of Afghanistan Shakrullah Atif Mashal and other dignitaries, said a press release issued here on Friday. The assistance has been made under the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Cooperation. Earlier, the Chinese ambassador had also donated 1,500 food packages which were distributed among Afghan refugees at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. The food assistance has been donated on the request of Minister for SAFRON Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan that shows a gesture of brotherhood and solidarity with Afghan brothers in this difficult time. The food packages will be distributed among deserving Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab. The minister for SAFRON appreciated the efforts and assistance of the Chinese ambassador for Afghan refugees with a note that cooperation and assistance for the refugees would continue in future as well.

The Afghan ambassador also thanked the Chinese counterpart for extending generosity towards Afghan refugees that will help them to cope with the lockdown situation.