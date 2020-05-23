Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police has issued traffic plan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for well-organized flow of traffic.

CTO Lahore Captain (retired), Syed Hamad Abid said that on the first, second and third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, a total of 2,190 wardens will be on duty and 11 DSPs and 120 Inspectors will perform their duties under the supervision of Divisional Officers.

Whereas, 103 Inspectors, 110 constables and 398 wardens have been deployed to keep the flow of traffic in busy markets.

Similarly, 17 Inspectors and 65 wardens have been deployed for parking and smooth traffic outside shopping malls.

Hamad Abid said that 80 wardens would be deployed at the bus stands under the supervision of circle officers and 32 wardens would be on duty at the entry and exits of the city. He said that 32 folk lifters have been deployed to take action against parking in the markets.

Prohibition of pillion riding on the motorbike will remain continued and violation will be prosecuted.

Strictly directing, the CTO said that during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr, 154 patrolling officers would be deployed to take action against minor violators and rioters.

Parents should discourage young children from riding motorcycles and rickshaws.