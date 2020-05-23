Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Friday that the Pakistan International Airlines–PIA’s plane crash had damaged 12 to 15 houses in the area while the broken parts of the plane damaged the windows and doors of the houses as well as fire broke out in some houses.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Shaharyar Memon briefed this to the CM Sindh at the site of the incident, said a spokesperson to the Sindh CM on Friday.

The Chief Minister along with his advisor Murtaza Wahab personally visited the spot, Kazimabad, subdivision Model Colony, District Korangi where the plane crashed. Shaharyar Memon told the CM Sindh that the fire had been extinguished and cooling procedure had been started.

To a question, the Chief Minister was told that two passengers, including President Bank of Punjab had been rescued from the plane, otherwise there seemed to be complete loss of life.

To another question, the Chief Minister was told that four houses had completely damaged and three women were rescued from there. It was also disclosed that some of the bodies had also been recovered from the damaged houses.

The Chief Minister appreciated launching of rescue operation on the spot in time. Syed Murad Ali Shah also appreciated the administration, police, Rangers, revenue officials and ambulance staff for their rescue work. “I know you are fasting but even then your spirit is high in the rescue operation,” he said.

Earlier, the CM just after the plane crash talked to Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani and directed them to rush to the spot and expedite rescue operation. The Chief Minister directed them, “I want you to make all out efforts to save lives,” this is important, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Friday.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho said that Sindh CM had declared an emergency in all the hospitals after the plane crash in the metropolis. Speaking to the media persons after the plane crash here on Friday, she said that according to the available details total 107 passengers were on board and unfortunately the plane crashed before reaching the airport while coming to Karachi.

She said that 11 dead bodies and 6 injured had been reported so far. She further said that out of 6 injured persons, the health of four injured was stable and 2 were of burns cases. DNA samples of the dead bodies were being collected and the bodies would be handed over to their bereaved families after the DNA verification, she said while replying to a question.

Replying to another question, she said that because of the Covid-19 the Sindh health department was in a position of emergency. She said that surgical units had also been put on alert after the crash. She said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was already careful due to the Covid-19 emergency.

CM visits Zafar Mahmood, the

survivor of the plane crash

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Zafar Mahmood, the miraculous survivor of PK-302 Airbus which crashed at Model Colony, at Darul Sehat hospital and inquired about his health.

While visiting hospital, he was being checked up by the doctors. “Hey Zafar! Murad is here,” the Chief Minister invited the attention of Zafar who was lying on the stretcher.

Zafar Mahmood opened his eye and replied, “thank you Mr Murad, I am ok – thank you so much for your visit.” Zafar Mahmood blinked his eye just to gesture of good will to the Chief Minister, said a spokesperson to the Sindh CM.

The Chief Minister told Zafar Mahmood, “I am happy to see you stable and you will recover soon,” he said and added “Let the doctors do their procedures complete and I’ll visit you again,” he said and then they both, the CM and Zafar Mahmood, exchanged smiles of understanding and satisfaction and then the CM left the ward of the hospital.

Eight bodies, six injured brought to JPMC with burn injuries

No less than eight bodies and six injured, including a five year child, with severe burn injuries have been brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) from Kazimabad where the plane crashed this afternoon.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemi Jamali talking to media said bodies had been shifted to the mortuary and those injured were being provided needed treatment.

Initially a fleet of six to eight ambulances of Edhi and Chippa Welfare Associations carried the victims to JPMC while a few other were shifted to CMH-Malir and more being transported to Burns Center.

The inferno is reported to have been doused off with the help of bowsers provided by different civic agencies and essential services, with cooling process in underway.

Chief Pilot Sajjad Gul was the captain of the unfortunate flight that crashed here on Friday afternoon with first officer Usman Azam and Fareed Ahmad Chaudhry on board. Other crew members included Abdul Qayyum Ashraf, Malik Irfan Rafiq Ghallu , Madiha Iram, Amina Irfan and Aasma Shahzadi.