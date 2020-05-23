Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Akhtar Malik, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai and Assembly Members called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appealed to the citizens to protect themselves from coronavirus as well as their loved ones.

Following the relevant SOPs should be ensured and along-with it, social discussing and use of masks should also be ensured during Eid shopping, he added.

He stressed that the coronavirus attack is not finished yet; therefore, necessary precautions and safety measures are imperative to avoid it.

We are also facing joblessness and poverty along with the onslaught of coronavirus, he persevered.

The CM told that devotees should fully follow social distancing policy as shrines of the saints have been reopened for the people.

We will rise to the challenge of coronavirus with collective wisdom, he emphasised. The CM added that the decision of restoring business activities has been made to save the public from hunger.

The government wants that routine life is restored along with observance of steps needed for safety from coronavirus, he said.

The decision has been made to restore construction activities through communication projects to provide employment opportunities and such development schemes are being introduced which could create more and more job opportunities.

The CM continued that resumption of transport and industrial sector is allowed so that workers could earn their livelihood.

The government wants to economically stabilize the labourers in these difficult economic conditions, he maintained.

The CM added that organized efforts are underway to overcome the locust attack in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.

I am personally reviewing the situation during field visits for overcoming the locust attack. The locust attack could cause damage in different cities and therefore, districts’ administration has been alerted to immediately repulse it, the CM concluded.

Launches book about archaeology of Lahore

Buzdar formally launched ‘The Monuments of Lahore,’ a collage of architectural archaeology of provincial metropolis, at his office. Youth Affairs Minister Taimoor Bhatti presented the book to the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the Archeology Department for preserving the history of 83 historical buildings of Lahore through this book.

These buildings are our worthwhile heritage and Lahore enjoys a unique position because of its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, he added. He said that pictorial history will sensitize the youth about the diverse culture and history of the city of Lahore. Lahore has long been a centre of culture and literary activities and its archaeological heritage is still very attractive. This book will connect the youth with their history, the CM concluded. Secretary Information and DG Archeology were also present.

Condoles loss of lives

in PIA plane crash

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over PIA plane crash in Karachi and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a statement on Friday, the CM said that he is deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives adding that Punjab government fully shares the grief of bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the CM has deputed Commissioner Lahore as a focal person to liaise with the airport and civil aviation officials for providing necessary information to the bereaved families.