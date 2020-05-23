Share:

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has risen to 52,437 with 1743 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

18730 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 20883 in Sindh, 7391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3198 in Balochistan, 1457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171 in Azad Kashmir.

16,653 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll from it stands at 1101 with thirty-four deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Globally officials have recorded more than 5.1 million cases and more than 332,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.