KARACHI - The Pakistan Customs authorities recovered huge quantity of smuggled goods in separate actions, informed the spokesman to Customs on Friday.

The Anti Smuggling Organization/ Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi on a tip off raided a godown in SITE area and recovered smuggled curtain cloth of worth Rs. 23.982 million.

In another action, the ASO/MCC Preventive Karachi acting on credible information raided a godown at City Railway Station and seized smuggled items transported from Lahore to Karachi through cargo train the other day. The items were marked “Made in India” and “Via Karachi in transit to Afghanistan”.