RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families of martyrs of police department.

According to police spokesman,City Police Officer(CPO) Muhammad EhsanYounas along with City Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar reached Traffic Warden Shahid SarawarShaheed’s house and provided Eid gift to his family while SSP Operation Tariq Waliayat provided Eidgift to Raja SaqlainShaheed’s family.

He said that Eid gift is being given to 100 families of the martyrs including 121 widows in the district on the directive of Inspector General Punjab ShoaibDastgeer.

The CPO EhsanYounas said that families of martyrs are our pride and honor. “I am very happy to distribute Eid package among children and relatives of police cops,” he said.

He also paid rich tribute to all the cops who lost their lives in the line of duty.