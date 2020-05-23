Share:

ISLAMABAD-, once again it is hardened that 2020 is indeed not a positive year. Recently, another down hearted incident took place in Karachi where a PIA plan crashed a few moments before its landing. With more than 90 passengers were boarded on it. According to the news more than 30 deaths have been reported till now. We hereby sadly add that among many other passengers model Zara Abid was also present in that ill-fated PIA plan that crashed. Bulletin has been received about the survival of Zara Abid, and we pray for her speedy recovery. She is the luckiest one who have lasted the crash. We also pray that all the departed souls get higher ranks in Jannah, and Allah give Sabar to their families. Zara Abid’s last post on Instagram put us all in agony. Zara shared a picture in which she is sitting and posing in a helicopter and wrote: “Fly high, it’s good.” Who knew that a few days after posing this picture she will actually fall a prey to an air crash. We never know what destiny has planned for us. We pray that Allah grant her health and life. Ameen!