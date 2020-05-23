Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leaders from across the world and foreign missions of various countries in Pakistan Friday condoled over the death of dozens of people after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s passenger plane crash in Karachi.

A Lahore-Karachi bound PIA flight PK8303 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed in densely populated area near Karachi’s airport also damaging some houses and injuring the residents.

In their separate messages, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Premier Narendra Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed their heartfelt condolences on behalf of their respective governments and people.

The condolences also poured in from the foreign missions of the United States, China, United Kingdom, Australia, France, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and European Union in Islamabad.

In a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences over the “tragic consequences” of the passenger plane crash.

“The people of Russia share the grief of those who lost their families and friends in this disaster, and hope for a quick recovery for all who were injured,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while calling the news of plane crash “devastating” said Canadians were keeping the victim families and friends in their thoughts.

“The news from Pakistan this morning is devastating. To the families and friends of those … our hearts go out to you.”

“Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” Indian Prime Minister Modi said on his Twitter handle.

“My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives… I offer my sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan. Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief,” President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani tweeted.Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also took to Twitter and expressed his “heartfelt condolences to the government of Pakistan and the bereaved family members” and wished early recovery to the injured. OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen offered condolences and profound sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan as well as the bereaved families.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” the Muslim world body chief said quoting a Quranic verse.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan while sympathizing with the victim families said, “We stand with Pakistan in the time of sadness.”

“On behalf of the US Mission to Pakistan, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families of those who lost their lives today in the plane crash near Karachi,” US Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Ambassador Paul W. Jones said.

In his message, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condoled over the life loss in the plane crash and prayed for mercy on those who lost their lives.

“Condolences to our Pakistani brothers & sisters. Friendly & brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” the Turkish foreign minister said on Twitter.

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw and British High Commissioner Christian Turner while condoling over the tragic loss, said their offices were in touch with local authorities to determine whether any Australians were affected.

In their separate messages, Austrian foreign ministry, Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara, UAE Ambassador Hamad Alzaabi, Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp and French embassy in Pakistan expressed their grief and sympathized with the bereaved families.