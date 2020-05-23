Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India has further tightened its lockdown in occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks during his telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

The Foreign Minister said the Indian forces have intensified its persecution campaign and extra judicial killings in the occupied valley.

Voicing concerns over Indian plots to change demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister termed the new Indian domicile rules as contrary to the UN Security Council Resolutions, fourth Geneva convention and international laws.

The Foreign Minister said India may resort to false flag operation to divert attention from its atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the anti-Muslim steps it is taking out of prejudice and hate.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN Military Observer Group, the OIC and international observers should be allowed to assess the human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister thanked the OIC Secretary General for extending unwavering support to Pakistan's stance on occupied Kashmir.