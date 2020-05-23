Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday asked citizens to avoid speculation over the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s plane crash incident till the outcome of final report of inquiry, ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He, in a statement, said the speculations over the incident would hurt the sentiments of the affected families. He urged the public to respect the feelings of those families who had lost their loved ones in the incident. Ijaz Shah assured that the findings of inquiry report would be made public.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the plane crash of PIA (PK-8303), he said the unfortunate incident had spoiled the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said the federal government, on the direction of prime minister, had been extending maximum assistance to the departments concerned in carrying out rescue and relief activities in Karachi. The minister urged the media to play a responsible role in incident’s coverage.

Info desks set up

The federal government Friday set up information desks to facilitate members of the bereaved families of those died in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s plane crash.

All bereaved families of PIA tragedy may contact on the following numbers of the PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and Commissioner Karachi for any query at 021-99242284, 021-99043766, 021-99043833, Airport Hotels at 0311-8202494, 0334-3795309 0332-2226283 and the crash site at 0300-2801833 and 0322-2380234.